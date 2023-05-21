Mary Catherine "Cathy" (Ruddell) Belden, passed peacefully on May 16th after a four-year battle with cancer.
Born on August 18, 1948, to John and Mary Ruddell, she was raised in Kalamazoo Michigan with her three brothers.
The Ruddell family moved to King of Prussia in 1962. Cathy was an honor roll student at Upper Merion High School where she was involved in drama, swimming, and student government. Upon graduation she attended Albright College where she was on the Dean's list and received a degree in Sociology. After college she became a social worker helping special needs kids and adults.
In June 1970, Cathy and her high school sweetheart Bill Belden were married in the company of friends and extended family. From 1972 to 1984 Cathy and Bill traveled throughout Europe and North America as Bill represented the United States on multiple Olympic and U.S. National Rowing teams.
Cathy and Bill raised two fine boys from their home in King of Prussia. Cathy was always first volunteering to help with school activities: from being second grade Room Mom to driving a minivan full of high school students to early morning crew practice.
In 1996, Cathy and Bill moved to Lancaster where she became a big part of the community and took on the challenge of landscaping their acre of creek-side property. Cathy was a prolific gardener who spent hours each day playing in the dirt planting beautiful things.
Cathy's favorite place was Beaver Island, Michigan which she first visited as a child. She continued the tradition of enjoying the remote island sanctuary year after year with her parents, siblings, Bill, the boys, and their dogs.
In recent years, Cathy took on the challenge of taking care of Bill, who had fallen on poor health. Always a caretaker, Cathy took wonderful care of her beloved husband while she could.
Cathy was an amazing Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandma, and Friend who will be dearly missed. The family will be holding a private celebration of Cathy's life later this year.
To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »