Mary C. Stankiewicz, 69, of Casco, Maine passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 in her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Mary was born on July 5, 1951 in Lancaster, PA to the late Fred and Agnes Gouker. She is survived by her sister, Deborah Pfeffer. She was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School in 1969.
Since December 24, 2007, she‘s been married to her true love, Stephen "Sarge" Stankiewicz. In addition to being survived by her husband and sister, Mary is survived by her three children, Bryan Musser, husband of JoAnn Musser, Ephrata, Stephanie Erb, Lancaster, and Jason Musser, Mountville; and her grandchildren, Zachary, Joshua, Kierstin, Katie, Dylan, and Chloe.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, with interment at Conestoga Memorial Park following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the American Cancer Society, online at cancer.org.
May heaven be filled with Mary's infectious laugh and caring soul.