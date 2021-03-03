Mary C. Sage, 91 of Pequea, passed away unexpectedly Monday afternoon, March 1, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born on January 14, 1930 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William L., Jr. and Anna E. Steckler Cauler. She was the wife of Harlod Sage, who preceded her in death on November 20, 1996.
Mary graduated in 1947 from the former Manor Township High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. Mary was a faithful member of Colemanville United Methodist Church since 1952, where she was active in the United Methodist Women and with various Mission committees. She was a true Christian.
Mary had worked earlier in life for Armstrong Cork Company in the payroll department. She enjoyed small game hunting and fishing. She spent countless hours outside gardening and would then freeze and can her home grown items. She enjoyed entering her items in the West Lampeter Fair in the fall. Mary had a strong and loyal strength of character.
She was a good Nanny to her grandchildren, where they spent a lot of their time at her home. Mary will be missed by her sons, John Lee, husband of Brenda Sage of Willow Street, Alan R., husband of Laura Sage of Pequea, Ted N. Sage of Pequea, and her step son, John, husband of Karon Henry of Fort Myers, Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Julianne, Adam, John, Jr., Karolyn, Rebekah, Matthew, Joshua and Desmond; 15 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is survived by her brother, William L., III, husband of Cora Cauler of Lancaster and her sisters, Anna Sellers of Lancaster, Jane, wife of Chester Wissler of Holtwood, Ruth, wife of Roy Neff of Pequea, Louise Stevens of Willow Street and Carolyn, wife of Rodney Best of Willow Street. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas, James, Sr., Edward and Patrick Cauler; her sisters, Barbara Arnold and Emma Bussell, and her grandchildren, Beth and Garrett.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary's funeral service on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2PM from the Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga, PA with Pastor Derrick Gutierrez officiating. Friends will be received at the church on Friday from 1 to 2PM and also on Thursday evening, March 4, 2021 from 6 to 8PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, PA. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Mary's memory to Colemanville UM Church. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
