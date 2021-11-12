Mary C. Ruth, 85, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the home of her daughter with whom she resided since 2018.
She was born in Birdsboro to the late Wilfred and Catherine Mattis and was the wife of the late Lloyd L. Ruth, Sr.
Mary was a keypunch operator for over 25 years at Science Press where she developed and maintained cherished lifelong friendships.
Mary and Lloyd retired early to enjoy traveling the world, enjoying numerous cruises to exotic destinations. They also enjoyed air and bus travels. They resided in sunny Florida for 23 years. Mary enjoyed her retirement job as a Red Shirt worker for Universal Studios, eating ice cream, playing cards, and staying in touch across the miles with her many Florida friends.
Mary is survived, and deeply loved by, her family of two daughters, Linda, wife of Larry Krause of South Carolina and Corrina, wife of Gregg Burkholder of Ephrata, five grandchildren, Eric Reidenbach, Melissa Reidenbach, Katrina Dreese, Matthew Burkholder, and Douglas Burkholder; eight great-grandchildren, Bennett, Selena, Serenity, Evangeline, Ember, Olivia, Tyler, and Hailey; two siblings, Joann wife of Larry Frey, Sally Zoller; a brother-in-law, Charles husband of Nancy Ruth, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Mary’s smile illuminated her face, even in her final hours, when receiving visits, viewing a new photo, or upon hearing the sweet voices of her great-grandchildren. She will be forever loved.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Lloyd, Jr.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of family and friends at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to Wreaths Across America at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org
