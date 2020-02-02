Mary C. (Parsons) Ranck

Mary Caroline (Parsons) Ranck, 92, after more years than she wanted or expected, peacefully joined her loving husband, Jim, and daughter, Cheryl, in Heaven, where we are certain she is rearranging things to her liking.
Mary is survived by her son, Gerald Ranck (Bette), and son-in-law, Albert Sykes (Sandy), and was Mommom to grandchildren, Susan Ranck, Sarah Layton (Mark), Jeremy Sykes (Dana), and Jessica Repp (Tim). She leaves a legacy of great grandchildren, Josalyn, Rosalyn, Tenana, Ava, Titus, Brennan, Claire, Alex, Hannah, and Abigail; and two great-great grandchildren. Mary also leaves behind a host of relations and friends-that-are-family in Lancaster County, Harrisburg, and Minnesota.
Mary followed her career military husband, Lt. Col. James B. Ranck, across the country and the globe including years in Germany, Kansas, and other locations. When not able to follow him on tours of duty, Mary kept the home fires burning, raising Gerry and Cheryl.
Keeping busy included memberships in Eastern Star, DAR, and Daughters of 1812. She was honored as a 20+ year dedicated Meals-on-Wheels volunteer, often delivering meals to people much younger than herself. She was a member of Trinity UCC in East Petersburg.
Mary was an avid and winning golfer and member at Meadia Heights and Overlook, and a competitive party bridge player well into her 80s, feared by many in both endeavors.
Her love of animals was something to behold, raising many dogs throughout her life and feeding and caring for many feral cats.
For these reasons, in lieu of flowers, please honor Mary's remarkable life by considering donating to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E, Lancaster, PA 17602 or Meals-on-Wheels of Lancaster, 1085-B Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Long Community at Highland staff, particularly those on the 2nd floor, who cared for our Mary with so much love and kindness.
A service celebrating Mary will be held at Trinity UCC, 2340 State St., East Petersburg, PA 17520 on Friday, February 7 at 1pm. Stay and greet the family after the service when light refreshments will be served. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
