Mary C. Nissley, 91, formerly of Landisville Road, Manheim passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Mennonite Home, Lancaster. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late David and Emma Witmer Bauman. She was the loving wife of the late Hiram W. Nissley who died in 2018. Mary was a member of Kauffman Mennonite Church, Manheim. Her interests included quilting, embroidery, flower and vegetable gardening, and she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving are five daughters: Diane L. Zaiac (Paul) of Marietta, Joyce E. Jones (William) of Lancaster, Barbara J. Carmer (Kasey) of Penns Grove, NJ, Eileen K. and Cheryl A. Nissley both of Landisville; four grandchildren, 3 great-grandsons and two siblings: David B. Bauman (Miriam) of Lebanon and Dorothy Heller (Herbert) of Alabama. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, and four siblings: Anna Bomberger, Ruth Stoner, Harvey and Ivan Bauman.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary's funeral service at Kauffman Mennonite Church, 1355 Lancaster Road, Manheim on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a public viewing from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Masks and social distancing recommended. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Mary's memory to Kauffman Mennonite Church, 1355 Lancaster Road, Manheim, PA 17545.