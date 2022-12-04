Mary C. (Murphy) Pautler, 90, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri on May 17, 1932, and was the daughter of Elmer and Madelyn Murphy. Mary grew up in St. Louis, Missouri surrounded by much-loved parents, siblings, cousins, aunts, and uncles. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy High School in 1950. She and her husband, Gene Pautler moved to Lancaster in 1958.
When Mary was 32 years old and a mother of four, she enrolled in college. She graduated eight years later magna cum laude from Millersville State University and completed her Master's degree in education a few years later. Mary taught at Lancaster Catholic High School for nearly twenty years. After she retired, she had a second career working for her son, Mark, at Brownstown Animal Hospital. She was a lifelong animal lover and took up horseback riding at Bridge Acres Stable when she was well into her 50s. She introduced her grandchildren to horses and shared a special relationship with her favorite horse, Magic.
Mary is survived by her children, Ann, and her husband Bill Erwin, Lancaster, Ellen, and her husband Steve Scott, Chapel Hill, NC, and son Mark, and his wife Cynthia Pautler, Lancaster, and 7 grandchildren: Sean Scott, Cassie Foley, Claire Scott, Emily Pautler, Hannah Pautler, Madeleine Pautler and Christopher Pautler. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, and her youngest son, Greg, who passed in 2015.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Friday, December 9 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA with The Rev. Daniel F. X. Powell as Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:30 PM, Thursday, December 8 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, and on Friday, December 9, from 10:15 AM until the start of the service at St. John Neumann. The burial at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
