Mary C. Dimter, also known as "Mitzi" of St. Anne's Retirement Community passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was 91 years of age. Mitzi was married for 52 years to her loving husband, Jerry, who died in 2000. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 4, 1929, the daughter of the late Leo G. and Mary C. (Genthert) Emig.
At the age of 13, her mother passed away leaving her to help her father raise three young siblings. She began working at Bell Telephone Company when she was 16. She continued to work for Bell Telephone after Jerry and she moved to Lancaster in 1955. Mitzi began a long career as an interior designer in the 1960's. She worked in that industry until they moved to Florida in 1994.
Mitzi returned to Lancaster and in 2010 moved into St. Anne's. Our family wishes to thank all of the staff at St. Anne's for helping Mitzi through her last decade.
Mitzi is survived by three sons, Dave married to Mary, Steve, and Chris married to Kim; a sister, Catherine and a brother, Joe, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by a brother, Leo.
Following cremation, Mitzi will be interred at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with her husband. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
