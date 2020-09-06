Mary C. Coldren, 83, of Manor Township, passed away at St. Anne's Retirement Community on Sunday 8/30/2020. She was born in Pittsburgh to the late Francis P. and Mary Agnes (Lapina) Collins. Mary enjoyed 54 years of marriage with her husband, John H. Coldren, before his death in 2011.
She first worked as a Welcome Wagon representative in Lancaster and then as a tax collector for the Department of Revenue for 35 years. Serving as Treasurer of the local union for the Department of Revenue, Mary enjoyed travelling to conventions.
Mary was an avid coin collector, and was a BINGO enthusiast in Columbia.
Surviving Mary are her son, Robert C. Coldren, husband of the Debra of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Kerri Fitzkee, Jaclyn Fitzkee, Rebecca Coldren and Robert Coldren, husband of Sharice; four sisters, Margaret Chorazy, Patricia Myers, Virginia Lees and Dorothy Karr; and her brother, Frank P. Collins, Jr. In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet E. Fitzkee, her son, John H. Coldren II, and her brother, Michael E. Collins.
A wake and memorial service will take place Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 12 to 4 PM at AMVEST Post 19, 715 Fairview Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. Covered Dishes are welcomed. Private interment in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery.
To send online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »