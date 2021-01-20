Mary C. Caci

Mary Cathrine Caci, 80, of East Hempfield, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 16, 2021 with her children by her side.
Born September 8, 1940 in Lancaster, Mary was the daughter of the late George E. Bair, Jr. and Rose M. (Lombardo) Musser. Mary attended Lancaster Catholic High School where she graduated in 1958. She married her husband William "Bill" Caci, Sr., on April 15th, 1961 and they enjoyed nearly 60 exciting years of travel and love. They lived in Lancaster most of her life but upon retirement enjoyed snowbirding for 13 years in Kissimmee, FL, where they got to take many cruises and became Seasonal Disney, Universal Studios, and Sea World members. Their many trips in the area included stays with one of her children in Sunset, FL.
In her younger years, she worked at Lancaster General Hospital, Steinman's Hardware, and Delano's Diner. In 1977 she went on to work for the Erin Group and Business Planning Associates where she rose to an executive position before retiring in 1998 as a Human Resource Manager. She was also involved with various positions and offices with the America Management Society.
A woman of faith, Mary was a longtime member of St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church. Through the years, Mary enjoyed travel to Europe, Mexico, California, Canada, Alaska, New Orleans, New England, the Caribbean, and Hawaii. Her passions included stamping, scrapbooking, playing games and cooking. Above all else, Mary valued time spent with family and will forever be regarded as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Mary is survived by her husband: William Caci, Sr.; three sons: William Caci, Jr. of Manheim; Vincent Caci of Sunset, FL, and Pete Caci of Leola; and a daughter: Angela Stoner of Farmdale. Also surviving is a brother: George Bair III of Merced, CA and a sister: Elaine Kiscaden of Conestoga. Not to be forgotten are her 10 grandchildren: Peter, Kristen, Gianna, Anthony, Haley, Nicholas, Nolan, Marchella, Monica, and Samantha; as well as a great-grandson: Brayden Keeney.
Due to current restrictions, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family sincerely appreciates the many prayers and messages of sympathy.
