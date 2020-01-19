Mary C. Benson, 92, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born in Lancaster, Mary was the only child of the late Edward and Catherine Gross. She was the loving wife of the late William Benson, until his death in 1976. Mary devoted her life to her family, which includes six children. She was also a dedicated caregiver of her mother, Catherine, until her death in 1991.
Mary was a stay-at-home mom, then worked in the business office at LGH from which she retired. She was a faithful member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.Mary could often be found enjoying the sun - whether on the deck, or on one of the family's many beach trips. She also loved watching the Phillies, while drinking her Pabst Blue Ribbon and eating pretzels. She adored pets, and would often get caught feeding Callie, Buddy or Bailey, even when she knew she shouldn't!
Mary's face lit up whenever she spent time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Although Alzheimer's disease later robbed Mary of her memory, she was still able to read book after book with the kids, and they liked to help her with her many word search puzzles. For several years Mary attended the Moravian Center Adult Day program and we owe a debt of gratitude for the wonderful care and support they provided her.
Mary leaves behind quite a legacy of 49 descendants. These include her six children: William (Kate Fries), Patricia, who was her devoted caregiver and with whom she resided for her last several years, Kathleen Denlinger (Donald), Edward (Loretta Denlinger), Susan Hayward (Christopher), and David (Amy Styer). She leaves behind 15 grandchildren, Ryan Benson (Traci), Erin Yucha (Michael), Lauren Westcott (Mark), Caitlin Schmidt (Kurt), Liam Benson (Steph), Minda Bernhardt (Chris), Krista Denlinger, Matthew Denlinger, Joleen Schuler (Matt), Sara Wendler (Jeff), Jennifer Gustafson (Geoff), Liz Ashley Benson, Hjalmar Benson (Laura), Moriah Rosario (Angel), Grady Benson. Also surviving are 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA. The family will greet friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Lancaster.
Donations may be made to the Moravian Center Adult Day Program, 227 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, PA.
