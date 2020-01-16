Mary C. Benson, 92, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born in Lancaster, Mary was the only child of the late Edward and Catherine Gross. She was the loving wife of the late William Benson until his death in 1976. Mary devoted her life to her family, which includes six children.
Mary was a stay-at-home mom, and then worked in the business office department at LGH from which she retired. Mary was a faithful member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
Among other things, Mary loved watching the Phillies while drinking her Pabst Blue Ribbon and eating pretzels. Her face lit up whenever she was with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all the family pets. Although Alzheimer's disease robbed her of her memory, she was able to read book after book with the kids, and they liked to help her with her many word search books. She loved pets and would always get caught feeding Buddy or Bailey, even when she shouldn't. Mary could often be found enjoying the sun, whether on the deck or on one of the family's many beach trips.
Mary leaves quite a legacy of 49 descendants which includes her children, William (Kate Fries), Patricia, who was her devoted caregiver and with whom she resided for her last several years, Kathleen Denlinger (Donald), Edward (Loretta Denlinger), Susan Hayward (Christopher) and David (Amy Styer). She leaves behind 15 grandchildren, Ryan Benson, Erin Yucha, Lauren Westcott, Caitlin Schmidt, Liam Benson, Minda Bernhardt, Krista Denlinger, Matthew Denlinger, Joleen Schuler, Sara Wendler, Jennifer Gustafson, Liz Ashley Benson, Hjalmar Benson, Moriah Rosario and Grady Benson. Also surviving are 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA. The family will greet friends at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lancaster.
Donations may be made to the Moravian Center Adult Day Program, 227 N. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, PA.
