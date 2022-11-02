Mary Burton, 92, of Lancaster, entered into rest on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Chester County on August 28, 1930. She was a beloved resident of Excentia Human Services and is survived by many friends, including Mildred, Donna and Angie. Mary enjoyed playing bingo, sewing, going on shopping trips and having conversations. She was a very strong, independent, and happy person. In the past, she worked at the Ramada Inn and at Hayden Zug's. She had a passion for animals and genuinely cared for those she had close relationships. Mary will be deeply missed by those who were blessed to know her.
Services are being held for Mary on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver, PA 17517. Visitation will be at 10:00 am followed by a service at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Steinmetz Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
