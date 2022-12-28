Mary Bitts, 94, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mary Ann (Rehm) and Anthony Mastriania. She was the beloved wife to the late Richard P. Bitts who passed in 1995.
Mary was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Prior to retirement she worked at Keystone Pretzel. Mary enjoyed cooking and spending time at the shore. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her children: John R. Decker husband of Martha of Lititz and Brenda Barr wife of Michael of Lancaster; 5 grandchildren: Lisa, Joe, Tina, Tara and Wendy; 12 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her 8 siblings.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
