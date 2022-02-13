Mary B. White, 86, of Lancaster, formerly of Conestoga, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, February 8th, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital, after a very short battle with acute myeloid leukemia. Born in Lancaster on August 19th, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Edward E. and Geneva Steffy Boas. Mary was the wife of the late Edward G. White, Jr. Mary was born and raised in Lancaster and spent the majority of her life residing in Conestoga. She was a member of the Conestoga UM Church.
She retired from Federal-Mogul Corp. Prior to that, she was employed by Schick. Mary enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing with her little dog, "Lottie," and spending time with her family and very dear friends.
Mary was a very active, independent, spirited woman who was loved for her kind and friendly demeanor.
She will be missed by her daughters, Diana L. wife of Brian DeVine of New Albany, Indiana, Julie L. wife of Scott A. Reid of Joppa Maryland; grandchildren, Eunice Zimmerman, Amber Jones, Brook wife of Kane Lesher, Jennifer wife of Nathan Arms, Leanne wife of Robert Hershey, Scott husband of Ha Reid; great-grandchildren, Mariesha, Harrison, Jordan, Luke, Ethan, Owen and Bobby; and brother, Bill Boas of Willow Street.
Mary's family would like to thank the nurses, doctors, and staff of the Lancaster General Emergency Department and the nurses and patient care assistants on 4 West for providing compassionate, excellent support and care.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary's funeral service on Monday, February 14th, 2022, at 11:00 AM from the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster with Rev. Dr. Richard Rimert officiating. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM, until the time of the service. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Rd, Lancaster. Contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at givenow.lls.org or at Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Service, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made at: DeBordSnyder.com717 394-4097
