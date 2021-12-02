Mary B. Stoltzfus, 82, of 16 Heyberger Rd., Quarryville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at home. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Mattie Stoltzfus Fisher. She was the wife of Abner F. Stoltzfus who died Nov. 19, 2021. A homemaker, Mrs. Stoltzfus was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: children, Martha married to Daniel Fisher, East Earl, Henry F. Stoltzfus, Paradise, Emanuel F. married to Sara Ann Esh Stoltzfus, Quarryville, Susanna married to the late Samuel King, Honey Brook, Sadie Mae married to Dave Stoltzfus, Gap, Mary Ann married to Levi King, Millerstown, Rachel Jane married to Levi Esh, Newburg, Ruth Ann married to Michael Riehl, Paxinos; 46 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Omar married to Sadie Beiler Esch, Dornsife; siblings, Rachel married to Eli Esh, Paradise, Katie married to Daniel Fisher, Sadie married to Amos Stoltzfus, both Strasburg, Miriam married to Melvin Fisher, Ronks, Ben married to Fannie Fisher, Strasburg, Henry married to Diane Fisher, TX; step brother, John married to Anna Beiler, Strasburg. She was preceded in death by: daughters, Susie Ann King, Verna Esh; siblings, Daniel and Rebecca Fisher; step brother, Elmer Beiler.
Funeral services will be from the Levi & Elizabeth Esh residence, 1346 Georgetown Rd., Quarryville, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 9 AM with interment in Bart Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service.
Furman’s – Leola
