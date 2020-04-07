Mary B. Stauffer, 92, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Ephrata Hospital.
She was married 72 years to Horace R. Stauffer. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Eli and Mary Brubacher Stauffer.
Mary was a homemaker and an accomplished seamstress. She was a member of the Centerville Mennonite Church.
Surviving besides her husband are two sons, Kenneth married to Carolene Trego Stauffer, and Clifford married to Mary Oberholtzer Stauffer; a daughter, Kathleen married to Timothy Nissley; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Eli married to Ruth Martin Stauffer.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a graveside service in the Centerville Mennonite Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home For Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
A living tribute »