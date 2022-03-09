Mary B. Myers, age 93 of Lancaster, passed away on March 6, 2022 at Legends Senior Living in Lititz. Born in Fulton Township, Lancaster County she was the daughter of the late William H. and Myrtle M. Mc Crabb Brown.
Mary was predeceased by her husband John E., Sr., her daughters, Diane Burkey and Denise Wright, her siblings William, Jr., Grace, Jim and Jean. Mary is survived by her son John E. Myers, Jr., husband of Tina, daughter Donna Thompson, wife of Gary, son Barry Parmer, and former daughter-in-law Peg Parmer. She is also survived by her brother Alan Brown, husband of Mary, her 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
Mary was a waitress at the Holiday Inn on Greenfield Road for many years and will be remembered for waitressing in many local establishments. Mary was a member of the Middle Octorara Church for many years.
Friends and Relatives are respectfully invited to visit with the family Friday, March 11, 2022 from 9:00 AM until the service starting at 10:00 AM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Graveside services will be held at the Conestoga Memorial Park at 11:30 AM.
Memorial donations in Mary's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
