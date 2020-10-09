Mary B. Landis, 95, of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, formerly of Gordonville, passed away of natural causes and went home to be with the Lord on October 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late Loren L. Landis, who passed in December 1999, with whom she shared 49 years of marriage. She was the daughter of the late John H. and Laura Weaver Burkhart.
Mary was a homemaker (farmer's wife) and enjoyed gardening-especially flowers. She also did sewing alterations and volunteered at New Holland ReUzit Shop until 2017. She was a member of Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers, in Leola and volunteered in the nursery for many years.
She is survived by daughter, Carolyn J. wife of Kenneth Benner, Morgantown, PA; son, Donald B. married to Denise (Rhoades) Landis, Newark, DE; a daughter, Janet E. wife of Scott Gribble, Ronks, PA and a daughter, Joan K. Landis & her fiancé, Richard Taylor, Reisterstown, MD; a granddaughter, Laura C. Gribble, Ronks, PA and three grandsons, Nicholas Piane and his wife, Rachel, Wilmington, DE and Julian and Brandon Piane, both of Philadelphia, PA; sisters, Mildred wife of the late Lester Witwer, Lancaster, Lois wife of Clair Miller, Williamsport, MD, and Kathy wife of Donald Fellenbaum, Mount Joy; a brother, Wilmer married to Virginia (Shaub) Burkhart, Lititz; and a sister-in-law, Harriet wife of late Elvin Burkhart, Bird-in-Hand, PA. Her sister, Elma Kopp, and brothers, Walter, J. Richard, Elvin and Merle preceded her in death.
The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the Garden Spot Village staff in Laurel View and Wintergarden for the excellent care that they provided for Mary, as well as Hospice for their care and compassion.
There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family. Instead of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent in memory of Mary to Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers, 2555 Horseshoe Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Garden Spot Village Benevolence Fund, 433 South Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. Furman's – Leola
