Mary B. Fisher, 82, of 3011 W. Newport Rd., Ronks, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Upper Leacock Twp., she was the daughter of the late Isaac S. and Rachel Beiler Lantz. She was the wife of the late Amos L. Fisher who died in 2009. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 4 children, Melvin married to Lydia Ann Smucker Fisher, Ruth married to Amos Blank, Elizabeth married to Levi Fisher, Isaac married to Sadie Fisher Fisher, all of Ronks; 26 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers, Daniel married to Arie Lantz, Gap, Jonas married to Sylvia Lantz, Dauphin Co., Eli married to Sarah Lantz, East Earl, Henry Lantz, East Petersburg; 2 sisters, Ruth wife of the late Daniel Zook, Leah wife of John Fisher, both of Gordonville; 5 sisters-in-law, Malinda wife of Elam Huyard, Amanda Lantz, Lizzie Lantz, Sarah Lantz, and Katie Lantz.
She was preceded in death by: 2 grandsons, John David and Marlin Fisher; 10 siblings, John, Lydia, Stephen, Ammon, Aaron, Isaac, Amos, and Jonathan Lantz, Sarah Huyard, Rachel Fisher.
Funeral services will be held from the Levi Fisher residence 3061 W. Newport Rd., Ronks, on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9 am EST with interment following in Myer's Cemetery. Friends may call at the Levi Fisher residence from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's – Leola