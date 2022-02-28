Mary B. Ebersol, 89, of 29 Cattail Road, Gordonville, passed away Saturday, February, 26, 2022 at Fairmount Homes. Born in Upper Leacock Twp., she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Katie Blank King. She was the wife of the late Isaac F. Ebersol who died in 2010, and the late Levi K. Stoltzfus who died in 1964. A homemaker, Mary was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: a son, Daniel married to Rebecca Stoltzfus, Parkesburg; 2 daughters, Mattie married to Isaac King, East Earl, Susie married to Elam Stoltzfus, Gordonville; 2 step-sons, Abram married to Katie Ebersol, Paradise, Amos married to Lydia Ebersol, Ephrata; 6 step-daughters, Lydia married to Benjamin Stoltzfus, Kirkwood, Rachel married to the late David Esh, Paradise, Rebecca married to Christ Stoltzfus, KY, Annie married to Elam Esh, Airville, Sadie married to John Zook, KY, Mary married to Elmer Fisher, Christiana; 117 grandchildren; 438 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Barbara Stoltzfus, Ronks, Sadie Mae married to David Lapp, Gordonville; step-son-in-law, Christ married to Barbara Esh, Airville.
She was preceded in death by: 2 sons, Samuel, Abram Stoltzfus; 2 granddaughters; 4 grandsons; step-daughter, Verna Esh; brother, Abram King.
Funeral services will be held from the Amos Lapp residence, 90 S. New Holland Rd., Gordonville, PA on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10 AM with interment in Myer's Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
