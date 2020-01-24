Mary B. Blank, 65, of 181 Horseshoe Rd., Leola, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Fairmount Homes. Born in Churchtown, she was the daughter of Annie Beiler Smucker Glick and the late Daniel S. Smucker. She was the wife of the late David F. Blank who died in 2013. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her mother are: a son, Ivan J. Blank, at home; a daughter, Freida wife of Amos Glick, Lancaster; 10 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 4 brothers, Moses married to Susie Smucker, Narvon, David married to Naomi Smucker, Dornsife, Daniel married to Rebecca Smucker, East Earl, Elam married to Beverly Smucker, Narvon; 4 sisters, Freida Smucker, Gordonville, Annie married to Ben Kauffman, Nancy married to Ike King, both of Honey Brook, Sadie married to Sylvan Stoltzfus, Leola. She was preceded in death by a sister, Rachel Zook, and a brother-in-law, David Esh.
Funeral services will be held from the Sylvan Stoltzfus residence, 217 Horseshoe Rd., Leola, on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 12 noon with interment following in Dry Hill Cemetery, Gordonville. Friends may call at the late home from the time of the notice till the service. Furman's – Leola
