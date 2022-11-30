Mary Anne Keller, 90, of Manheim Township, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 26, 2022. She was the wife of Dean H. Keller with whom she would have celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on January 28, 2023. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late R. Clark and Elizabeth McAldon McCachren.
Mary Anne lived the majority of her life in Lancaster and worked as an Executive Secretary for several large manufacturing firms in Lancaster. She was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1950 and studied numerous college courses at Franklin and Marshall during her work career. Mary Anne was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband, three children: Beth Clerval; Michael (Janel) Keller and Barbara (Matthew) Raasch. Three grandchildren: Tara Raasch, Michael Raasch and Karli Raasch. One brother: Michael (Clarice) McCachren. One brother-in-law: Bill Sloyer. She was preceded in death by one sister: Margot Sloyer.
The Family would like to thank the Compassus Hospice for their outstanding and compassionate service to Mary Anne in her last days.
A Private Funeral will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: the Alzheimer's Foundation (www.alz.org) or Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 East Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com