Mary Ann Wood, 88, died Jan. 2, 2023 at Indian River Estates, Vero Beach, FL. Born and raised in Lancaster, PA, she graduated from Manheim Township HS and the Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing where she worked as an RN. She married Calvin L. Wood in 1956. After living in many parts of the U.S. while he served in the Air Force, they settled in Lancaster, where Mary Ann was a devoted mother to their 3 children, and also enjoyed golf, bridge, and bowling. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. In retirement Mary Ann dearly loved her grandchildren, visiting them in PA, CA, and FL. She settled in Vero Beach, FL in 2012, after Calvin passed away.
Survivors include her son Jeffery Wood (Deb Graves) of Blue Bell, PA, son Scott Wood (Celia) of Carlsbad, CA, daughter Angela Boling (Stan) of Vero Beach, grandchildren Rachel Shappie (Neal), Sarah Barnard (Brian), Daniel Boling, Ryan Wood, Alex Graves, Austin Wood, and Maggie Boling, 6 great-grandchildren, her brother Bill Sidler, of Lancaster, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Gracespring Church in Vero Beach at 3pm Jan. 29. Arrangements are by Cox Gifford Seawinds. A guestbook is available at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
A living tribute »