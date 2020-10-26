Mary Ann Wenger, 49, of Denver, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

She was born in Earl Township to the late John M. and Hettie (Martin) Wenger.

Mary Ann was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference) and worked at Lighthouse Rehabilitation Services.

Mary Ann is survived by five siblings, Aaron M. Wenger of New Holland, Mahlon M. Wenger of New Holland, Barbara M., wife of David H. Hoover of Penn Yan, NY, Fannie M. Hoover of Penn Yan, NY, and Walter M. Wenger of Fleetwood, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at the John Horning residence, 158 N. Shirk Road, New Holland. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 9:00 AM at the John Horning residence with further services at 9:30 am, at the Groffdale Frame Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, PA.

Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

Send flowers to the family of Mary Ann Wenger
Browse »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Service information

Oct 27
Visitation
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
John Horning residence
Address not given
Ephrata, PA 17522
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 28
Service
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
9:00AM
John Horning residence
158 N. Shirk Road
New Holland, PA 17557
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.

201 Church Avenue
P.O. Box 92
Ephrata, PA 17522
717-733-2472
www.stradlingfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter