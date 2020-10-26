Mary Ann Wenger, 49, of Denver, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Earl Township to the late John M. and Hettie (Martin) Wenger.
Mary Ann was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference) and worked at Lighthouse Rehabilitation Services.
Mary Ann is survived by five siblings, Aaron M. Wenger of New Holland, Mahlon M. Wenger of New Holland, Barbara M., wife of David H. Hoover of Penn Yan, NY, Fannie M. Hoover of Penn Yan, NY, and Walter M. Wenger of Fleetwood, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at the John Horning residence, 158 N. Shirk Road, New Holland. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 9:00 AM at the John Horning residence with further services at 9:30 am, at the Groffdale Frame Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, PA.
Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Browse »