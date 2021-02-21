Mary Ann Thomas Deatrick, 58, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021.
Born November 21, 1962 in Columbia, she was preceded in death by her father, Gus Thomas and her husband, Gordon Deatrick.
Surviving are her mother, JoAnn (Gesford) Thomas Gettle and husband Bruce Gettle of Mount Gretna, son, David Franklin (Rachel) of Lancaster, granddaughters, Amelie and Ella, numerous aunts, cousins and an uncle, Al Shade.
Mary Ann was a graduate of John Marshall High School in Moundsville, West Virginia and Lebanon Valley College. She loved sports and played five musical instruments. She worked at Franklin and Marshall College for 29 years. Mary Ann sang and traveled with her parents singing and entertaining people in Canada, Great Britain, and the Wheeling, West Virginia Jamboree.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lancaster Country Day School Scholarship Fund, 725 Hamilton Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com