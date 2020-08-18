Mary Ann Sweigart, 71, of Lititz, PA, passed away at home on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Mary was born in Leola, PA, daughter of the late Samuel F. and Mary Jane (Hackman) Adams. She was the loving wife of Charles Sweigart, Jr. for 51 years on November 16, 2019.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons: Timothy C. Sweigart, husband of Lisa, of Lititz, PA and Toby L. Sweigart, husband of Shelly, of Burnham, PA; three grandsons: Timothy Jr., Andrew, and Tyler; one granddaughter: Adoree; and two sisters: Margaret, wife of Mark Pearl and Carla, wife of William Snyder.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel G. Adams.
Mary was a 1968 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School and was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Rothsville, PA. She worked for various area sewing factories and most recently at Swatch Group U.S. in Lancaster for 20 years.
She enjoyed reading, word search puzzles, and spending time with her family.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Wed. 8/19 from 6-8 p.m. and on Thurs. 8/20 from 9-10 a.m. Funeral services officiated by the Rev. Bonnie Oplinger will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday 8/20 at Gravenor's. Interment will follow at Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery.
Mary's family would like guests to wear casual, but respectful, attire.
Due to the COVID-19 indoor gathering limit of 25 persons, guests are kindly asked to keep visit time with the family brief. Guests are also asked to wear masks and follow CDC Social Distancing Guidelines.
Those who desire may make memorial contributions to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
