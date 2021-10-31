Mary Ann Stauffer, 87, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 16, 2021, surrounded by family and friends in Phoenix, Arizona. She lived a vibrant life and her family and friends will remember her as a hospitable woman who valued every moment with each person she could spend time with. Mary Ann loved the Lord deeply and had a relationship with Him since she was young. She enjoyed time with her church and Bible study groups and was always eager to host them in her home.
Mary Ann was born on June 15, 1934, the daughter of John and Esther (Groff) Stoner, the oldest of three children. She grew up on a farm in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and met her husband, Marvin, at a church event. Mary Ann and Marvin were married in 1956 and moved west so Marvin could work in the Public Health Service. They spent several years serving on reservations in Arizona and California. Marvin completed his residency in Houston, Texas and then had a long internal medicine practice in Phoenix. Mary Ann supported Marvin in his long medical career and cared for their three children. In addition, she volunteered her time in many different ways in her community and her longtime church home, Sunnyslope Mennonite Church.
She is survived by her brother, John (Ethel) Stoner, her three children: Carol (Jim) Batdorf, Dave (Casey) Stauffer, and Dan (Brenda) Stauffer, her nine grandchildren: Ryan (Veronick) Batdorf, Kristen (Kwok) Ng, Kara Batdorf, Amy (David) Edwards, Michael Stauffer, Jonathan Stauffer, Allie Stauffer, Gil Stauffer, Chloe Stauffer, two great-grandchildren: Hadassah Ng and Heaven Ng and three special people who were like grandchildren: Giau Phan, Paw Kamwee, and Jasmine (Luke) Amargo. She was preceded to heaven by her parents and one younger brother, Clyde Stoner, and her husband, J. Marvin Stauffer MD.
Mary Ann was loved by many and will be greatly missed. We rejoice that she is in the Lord’s presence in heaven, and we will be with her again. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Hansen Chapel, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Sunnyslope Mennonite Church, 9835 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ at 4:00 PM.