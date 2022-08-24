Mary Ann Shoop, 79, of Mount Joy, died unexpectedly, Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. She was the loving wife of Fred A. Shoop, and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past April.
Born in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Clarence N. and Blanche (Smith) Shelly.
Mary Ann was a former cashier for 27 years at Weis Markets, Elizabethtown. She was a member of Florin Church of the Brethren, Mount Joy. She enjoyed flower gardening & landscaping, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband Fred is a son Scott, husband of Corie Shoop, West Chester; a daughter Roxann Koser, Mount Joy; four grandchildren; Katelyn Koser, Alex husband of Emily Koser, Erin and Cara Shoop; and a sister Dorothy Geib, Mount Joy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Edith Hess.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Mary Ann's memory may be sent to Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy, PA 17552 or florincob.org. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
