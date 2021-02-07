Mary Ann Reisinger, 69, of Mountville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at her home, of natural causes. She was the daughter of Shirley A. Wendler and the late William Holloway. Mary Ann was the mother of Tony Holloway and Janet Miller and sister of Stephen Holloway (deceased) and Scott Wendler. She was survived by three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mary Ann was a 1969 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. In her earlier years, she was a telephone operator at Bell Telephone. Most of her career was in management with various Turkey Hill Convenience Stores in Lancaster County. She was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Lancaster.
There will be no public services. Online guestbook at
A living tribute »