Mary Ann McCurdy, 89, of Millersville, passed away on December 17, 2021 at Oak Leaf Manor South. Born in Cleona, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Maggie (Tice) Plasterer and was the wife of Lloyd McCurdy until his passing in 2000.
After high school, Mary went into the work force and retired from RCA. She was very active in her church, Otterbein United Methodist. She loved to travel, crochet, and do crossword puzzles.
Mary is survived by her children; Donna Gribble (Steve), Cheryl Reed (Melvin), Bradley McCurdy (Melanie), and Dale McCurdy, along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister; Janet Henning from Lebanon, PA, and brother; Larry Plasterer from Lancaster, PA. She was preceded in death in addition to her parents and husband by 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 20 E. Clay St., Lancaster, PA 17602 at 11 AM with Rev. Jonette Gay officiating. Friends may attend the viewing from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment to follow in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr. Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or to Otterbein United Methodist Church at the address listed above.