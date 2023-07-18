Mary Ann Martin, 73, of Mifflinburg went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at her residence surrounded by family.
Born on December 13, 1949 in Lancaster, PA, a daughter of the late John B. Ranck, Jr. and Cora Gertrude (Shirk) Ranck. On May 2, 1970 in New Holland she married Alvin Ronald Martin, who survives.
She was a graduate of Garden Spot High School.
Mary Ann was a member of Harvest Union County, where she will be remembered as a faithful, loving and supportive presence to many at church.
She and her husband were engaged in farming in Clinton County for many years. She also worked for the Farm Service Agency, Clintondale, in the loan division assisting farmers in obtaining loans.
Mary Ann enjoyed spending time at the family cabin, and enjoyed cross stitching, and quilting. However her greatest joy was the time spent with family.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband, Ron, are one son and daughter-in-law, John A. and Twila Joy Martin of Belleville, and a daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Curt Brubaker of Mifflinburg, four grandchildren, Annemarie Martin, Carson Brubaker, Kellon Brubaker, Luke Brubaker, three sisters and brothers-in-law, Elizabeth and Edgar Buckwalter of Ephrata, Ruth and Fred Buch of Ephrata, and Martha and Robert Buckwalter of New Holland.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Harvest Union County, 115 Freedom Road, Mifflinburg, where the service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Yoder officiating.
Interment will be in Mazeppa Cemetery.
To share in Mary Ann's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals Cremations Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.
