Mary Ann Lepore Hetrick, age 97, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2021. Mary was a lifelong resident of Atglen, PA with numerous family members and friends and many joyful memories by those who knew her.
The daughter of Sylvan Lepore and Alberta Wallace Lepore, Mary was born on December 15, 1923. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Elgie Quay Hetrick, who died in 2007, and her brothers, Charles, Sylvan, Jr., Lewis, Benjamin, infant brother, William, Robert, James, and sisters, Elsie Lepore Shank and Dorothy Lepore Hurley.
Family and friends were Mary's passion and delight and over the years she enjoyed family vacations to Florida, camping, teaching Sunday school, church activities, concerts, parties and celebrations, and spending time with her two children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Mary loved hosting family celebrations and cooking holiday dinners. Throughout the years she also served as a Girl Scout leader and member of the United Methodist Women at Faith Community UMC in Atglen where Mary was a long-time member. She loved gardening, word puzzles, bingo, sewing, knitting, and reading the newspaper every day.
After graduating from Coatesville High School in 1941, Mary spent time working in a sewing factory and helping her parents care for her many brothers and sisters. In 1942, she began working in the cost accounting department at the Lukens' Steel Company in Coatesville where she enjoyed working for the next eighteen years. After marrying Elgie in June 1947, Mary continued working until 1960 when she started her own family. In 1976 she began working for the Clark Shoe Company, Kennett Square, PA until the company relocated.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her many friends and relatives.
She is survived by her sisters: Pauline Lepore Gibson, Honey Brook, PA and Rosa Lepore Miller wife of Denver Miller, Atglen, PA; children: Sandra Hetrick Schnee, wife of Craig Schnee, Lancaster, PA and Seminole, FL, and Craig R. Hetrick, husband of Janice Stunda Hetrick, Morrisville, PA; grandchildren: Erica Smith Brendemuehl, wife of Zach Brendemuehl, Washington Boro, PA, Laura Smith, Lancaster, PA, Matthew Hetrick, Seattle, WA and Zachary Hetrick, Morrisville, PA; great-grandchildren: Adrianna, Carissa, Roland, and Delilah Brendemuehl, Washington Boro, PA.
Although the stories and laughs have quieted, Mary's memory will live on for years.
A brief graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Glen Run Cemetery, Lantz Rd., Atglen, PA.
In order to protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the cemetery. Those staying for the service are asked to bring a lawn chair to help with the outdoor seating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Moravian Center Adult Day, 227 N. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send an online condolence, visit wildefuneralhome.com.