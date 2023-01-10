Mary Ann Lehman, 83, of Ephrata, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 in her home.
She was born January 2, 1940, in Ryde, PA, to the late Malcolm and Laura (Vaughan) Bratton.
She was predeceased by her husband, William R. "Bill" Lehman, the love of her life, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage.
Mary Ann had a happy childhood, growing up on the family farm, in Ryde, where she did farm work and learned to drive a tractor as a 7 year old child. She graduated from Rothrock High School in McVeytown, PA. After high school, she moved to Harrisburg when she accepted a secretarial position for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Through the years Mary Ann held various positions in the secretarial and retail fields but was primarily a homemaker and mother.
Mary Ann enjoyed playing pinochle with friends, watching NASCAR and polka dancing as a member of Dutchland Polkateers club. In her later years, she was an avid fan of word search books and enjoyed watching Phillies games. Mary Ann had been a member of First United Methodist Church, Ephrata.
Mary Ann is survived by a daughter, Tonya, wife of David Mills of Mechanicsburg; two grandchildren, Amanda Dougherty and William Mills; two sisters, Lois Johnson and Helen Jones and a brother, Harry Bratton.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Kenepp.
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10:00 AM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, PA, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Ryde Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Home, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stadlingfuneralhome.com.
