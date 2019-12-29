Mary Ann Learn, 54, of Williamsburg, PA and formerly Windsor, PA passed away to Heaven peacefully and without pain on 12/13/2019. Born on 03/16/65 in Columbia, PA she was the daughter of Lewis Bachman and Ida Mackey Bachman.
She is survived by her husband, Conred Learn. They were married on October the 3rd 1998 in Tannersville, PA in the Pocono mountains.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ida Bachman, one brother, Glenn Poole and is survived by her father, Lewis Bachman, one brother, Rick Poole and wife Terry, and three step siblings, Barry Bachman, Hazel Sponar, and Terry Weis. She also has two sons, Thomas Beaston and his wife Amanda, and Scott Beaston, as well as two step sons, Nicolas Learn and his wife Collette and Todd Learn and his wife Tabatha. She also has eight grandchildren whom she adored. Being Nanny Learn was one of the biggest highlights of her life.
She attended Holy Trinity Catholic School and Columbia High School and later worked at RR Donnelley. She attended Grace Family Bible Church in Duncansville, PA.
She loved to go camping, especially at the beach and loved working with her flowers. She was very fond of animals, especially her three dogs. Her bright eyes, crooked smile and infectious laughter will be dearly missed.
There will be a celebration of life on January 12, 2020 from 3pm to 7pm at the Pioneer Fire Company, 200 Waterford Ave., Marrietta, PA 17547. If you would like to contact me, please contact my email conredl@yahoo.com.
Please give donations in lieu of flowers to John's Way Medical Equipment Ministry, 137 Church Hill Lane, Martinsburg, PA 16662.
A living tribute »