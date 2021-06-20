Mary Ann Kuhns, 81, of Lancaster, PA, died December 20, 2020.
A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA (corner of W. Orange and Pine St.) on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at Groffs on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be private.
Please visit Mary's Memorial Page at:
Plant a tree in memory of Mary Kuhns
A living tribute »
A living tribute »