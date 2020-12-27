Mary Ann Kuhns, 81, of Lancaster, PA, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at her home. She was born in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Abraham L. and Susan A. (Doman) Kuhns.
Aunt Mary, as many called her, was a special person, loving everyone and everyone returned her love. She loved the Christmas Season and was the last to leave the holiday table. She was a social member of Riverside Camping Assoc. and loved to play Bingo.
Surviving is her son, Barry, married to Sandra (Pritz) Kuhns; her grandchildren, Ryan Subers (Tricia) and Steven Keen, Jr. (Laura); her great-grandchildren, Daniel Subers and Lauren Subers; her sister, Betty Bisking-Sloan, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her best friend, Shirley Usner. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Anna Rehm, Susan Kuhns, James Kuhns, Bob Kuhns, Herbert Kuhns, Edwin Kuhns, Abe Kuhns, and Fred Kuhns.
A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held at a later date. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family.
