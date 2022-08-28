Mary Ann (Huepenbecker) Kohler, 60, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Born in Saratoga Springs, NY, she was the daughter of Camilla (Prestidge) Huepenbecker and the late Philip Huepenbecker. She was the loving wife of Frederick John Kohler, with whom she shared 21 years of marriage. Mary grew up with animals and horses. She also enjoyed the challenge of golf, tennis, and swimming. Her competitive spirit and love of horses led her to participate in three-day eventing, which challenges the horse and rider in dressage, cross-country, and show jumping. After graduating from Penn Manor High School in 1980, she spent four years working at Hidden Acres Horse Farm in Southern Lancaster County.
Her business life began in earnest when she returned to Lancaster to work at her mother's Sir Speedy franchise. Mary learned all elements of the print business from handwork to finance.
She then took a job with corporate Sir Speedy as a Business Management Consultant. Her responsibility was to visit Sir Speedy franchises, meet with the owners and develop plans to improve their operations. She did this for three years before returning to the family's Lancaster operation, now known as H&H Graphics, 20+ years ago. Since returning, she became the leader, president, and owner. Her leadership was defined by her skill at developing a positive work environment and culture. Mary loved the print business, loved the company, and loved working with the people.
Mary had a passion for business and a desire to give back to the community. This led her to work with the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce where, in 2017, she served as Chairman of the Board. More recently she served for three years on the Tenfold Board.
Mary was simultaneously committed to her Christianity, her family, her business, and her community. All of this was tied together by her attitude of servant-leadership. Daily Bible study and devotions led to developing a strong family which then led to leading her business with the same servant-leadership model. This model also extended into the community. Examples of her serving include Worship Leader and Youth Chaperone at Long Memorial UMC. It was in this role that for 10 years she helped lead the Youth attending the annual Creation Festival. She was subtle in many of her generous deeds. She always carried what she called God's Pocket' in which she kept money meant to be given to anyone she found in need. She had rock solid values and lived her life by those values.
In addition to her husband and mother, Mary is survived by her children Katelyn Coty (husband, Maxon) and Chandler Elliott; her step-sons Brian Kohler (wife, Ellen) and Kevin Kohler; her grandchildren Lillian and Josephine; and her brothers Mark Huepenbecker and John Huepenbecker (wife, Lisa); nephew Chris Huepenbecker; her extended family includes step-mother Barbara Huepenbecker; step-sisters Wendy Hewitt (husband Bill) and Deann Spitler (husband Shake); ex-husband Mike Elliott (wife Jean).
Mary's family will greet friends from 5 to 7 PM, followed by a celebration of her life at 7 PM, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution in Mary's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
