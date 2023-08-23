Mary Ann (Hess) Scherpf July 29, 1944 August 11, 2023

Mary Ann passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her family on the evening of August 11th. She was in a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Mary Ann was born in Lancaster General Hospital, daughter of the late Norma and Arthur Hess. She has a younger sister, Catherine, and her husband Tom Figart of Lancaster and two younger brothers who preceded her in death, Frederick Hess, and Gerald Hess.
She grew up on the family farm in Lititz, graduated from Warwick Union High School class of '62 and was the Queen of Candles'. After high school she attended Millersville College, in Millersville, PA. In 1967 she and Dave Scherpf got married (55 years ago) and moved to Westchester, NY. They had two children Christopher husband of Britta currently living in Avon, CO and Courtney wife of Patrick White currently living in Palm Beach, FL.
While living in NY Mary Ann received her Design degree from the New York School of Design. Mary Ann lived with her family and specialized in Interior Design with numerous high end design projects from New York to California to Florida and many areas in between.
She loved life, her church The Vail Church, living in the mountains of Colorado, hiking with her Golden Doodle, "Sadie," and socializing with her many friends.
Hugely important to her was her five grandchildren, Everett and Tristan, sons of Christopher and Britta Scherpf, and Elizabeth, Patrick and Catherine, daughters and son of Courtney and Patrick White.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Coleman Memorial Chapel, 1980 Furnace Hills Pike, (Brickerville), Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in Landis Valley Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 PM and 6 -8 PM on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mary Ann's memory to a charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com