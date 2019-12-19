Mary Ann Hartranft

Mary Ann Hartranft

Mary Ann Hartranft, 67, of Ephrata, PA, passed on Wed., Dec. 18, 2019.

She was the loving wife of Gregory D. Hartranft, Sr. for 51 years and daughter of the late Charles W. and Emma E. (Snyder) Miller.

Mary Ann was a lifetime Ephrata resident and enjoyed caring for houseplants, working on jigsaw puzzles, and loved her pet dogs and spending time with her grandchildren.

Also surviving are 2 children: Gregory D. Hartranft, Jr. and Maria L. Firestone; 4 grandchildren: Danielle, Gregory, Alexis, and Chantel; great-granddaughter: Eden; 3 siblings: Linda, Allan, and Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services at 2:30 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 21 at Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA Viewing: 1:30 – 2:30. gravenorhomeforfunerals.com

Send flowers to the family of Mary Hartranft
Browse »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Service information

Dec 21
Visitation
Saturday, December 21, 2019
1:30PM-2:30PM
Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc.
100 W. Main at Church St.
Ephrata, PA 17522
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Visitation begins.
Dec 21
Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
2:30PM
Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc.
100 W. Main at Church St.
Ephrata, PA 17522
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Service begins.

Tags

Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals

100 West Main Street
Ephrata, PA 17522
717-733-6181
www.gravenorhomeforfunerals.com

Sign up for our newsletter