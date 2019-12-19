Mary Ann Hartranft, 67, of Ephrata, PA, passed on Wed., Dec. 18, 2019.
She was the loving wife of Gregory D. Hartranft, Sr. for 51 years and daughter of the late Charles W. and Emma E. (Snyder) Miller.
Mary Ann was a lifetime Ephrata resident and enjoyed caring for houseplants, working on jigsaw puzzles, and loved her pet dogs and spending time with her grandchildren.
Also surviving are 2 children: Gregory D. Hartranft, Jr. and Maria L. Firestone; 4 grandchildren: Danielle, Gregory, Alexis, and Chantel; great-granddaughter: Eden; 3 siblings: Linda, Allan, and Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services at 2:30 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 21 at Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA Viewing: 1:30 – 2:30. gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
Browse »