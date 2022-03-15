Mary Ann Good, 78, of Terre Hill, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 12, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was married 60 years to David L. Good. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of the late Henry J. and Anna Roland Ressler.
Mary Ann was a 1961 graduate of Garden Spot High School and a member of Mt. Culmen E. C. Church. She had worked in a sewing factory for many years and also was the bookkeeper for her husband's business, David L. Good Heating, LLC. She enjoyed playing bingo, Words with Friends, cooking, baking and going to the shore in Delaware.
Surviving besides her husband are two sons, Kevin L. husband of Bonnie Good of Ephrata, and Kerry L. Good of Mountville; a daughter, Kelly L. wife of Jim Tressler of Reamstown; three wonderful grandchildren, Riley Good and Mason Good of Landisville, and Benjamin Tressler of Reamstown.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 18, at 11:00 A.M. at the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill, PA with the Rev. Jonathan Brown officiating. Interment in the Terre Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com
