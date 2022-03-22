{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Mary Ann Getz, 74, of Birdsboro, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Albert M. Getz with whom she celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on October 11, 2021. She was born in Reading, daughter of the late George P. and Ruth Hafer Lightcap. Mary Ann worked as a billing clerk at Community General Hospital, Reading for six years and also as a customer service representative for US Life for 10 years before her retirement in 1995. She was a member of St. John{!W2ACUTE}s Lutheran Church, Maytown where she also taught Sunday School. Mary Ann was an active member of the Maytown Historical Society and enjoyed garden tours, antiquing, and spending time with her grandchildren.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Surviving in addition to her husband, one son: Matthew A. Getz, Eugene, OR and her large and loving family. Also one brother: Tracy (Sandy) Lightcap, Orlando, FL.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}The Memorial Service will be held at St. John{!W2ACUTE}s Lutheran Church, 11 N. Queen Street, Maytown, PA 17550 on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor James S. Anderson and Pastor Robert Lescallette, officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: St. John{!W2ACUTE}s Lutheran Church. Arrangements by the {!W2LT}bold{!W2GT}Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.{!W2LT}/bold{!W2GT}, Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
