Mary Ann Frankhouser, 93, of Garden Spot Village, formerly of Locust St., New Holland, died Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Garden Spot Village. Her husband of 73 years, Edwin P. Frankhouser, Jr., survives her.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Guy Nolt Musselman and Mary (Lindemuth) Musselman.
Mary Ann retired from Acme Markets in 1979 and then worked at Ford New Holland, retiring in 1990. Prior to her marriage, she had attended the Pennsylvania School of Nursing in Philadelphia.
She was a member of St. Stephen Reformed Church and enjoyed traveling, quilting, and reading. She also volunteered at Lancaster General Hospital and provided foster care to children many years ago.
She was a member of the New Holland Area Women's Club and a former member of the Lancaster Area Sewing Network.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children: Suzanne married to Dr. Joseph Seltzer, West Chester, Christine married to Robert Quinlivan, New Holland, and Brian married to Ruth (Huddleson) Frankhouser, New Holland. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, a brother John married to Sherri (Bennett) Musselman, New Holland, and a sister-in-law Shirley Musselman, New Holland.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Fredric and George Musselman.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful and caring staff at Fallcrest, Garden Spot Village.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to St. Stephen Reformed Church, 249 E. Main St., New Holland, PA 17557 or Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
