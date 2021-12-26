Mary Ann Enos, 92, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Landis Homes in Lititz. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Harriet (Brosey) Martin. Mary was the beloved wife of Elmer T. Enos, and they shared 44 years of marriage last April.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by three children: Mary Catherine Evans of Eubank, KY, Robert Snyder of Prescott, AZ, and Marie Schwind of Mesa, AZ. Also surviving is her sister, Barbara Treadway of Parkesburg, PA, 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Snyder, her daughter, Gwen Dominy, and a granddaughter, Leah Mora.
At Mary’s request, there will be no services. Her final resting place will be at Conestoga Memorial Park in Lancaster. For online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
