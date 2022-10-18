Mary Ann Darrenkamp Bridge Rumberger, age 90, went into the care of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 15, 2022. Born and raised in Lancaster to the late George Henry and Catherine (Flick) Darrenkamp, Mary Ann was a proud graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. She went on to marry the love of her life, Richard Henry Bridge and the devoted union lasted until Richard's passing in 1975. Later, in 1992, she married Joseph Rumberger, which lasted until his passing in 2016.
Mary Ann was a highly devoted Catholic and proud parish member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lancaster all of her life. She was very proud of being named after the Blessed Mother and her mother. She was a member of the Legion of Mary and a devoted prayer warrior. In her spare time, Mary Ann loved to bake and was known for baking sand tarts. She was also known for her witty sense of humor and fully supported the motto, "Laughter is the best medicine." Above all, she was and will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Mary Ann is survived by her children: Janice M. Makauskas (wife of Ted) of Willow Street, Kathy A. Speitel (wife of C. Paul III) of Lancaster, Susan L. Tome (wife of Sean) of Thomasville and Jim E. Bridge (husband of Sonia) of Willow Street; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one stepson Michael Bridge of Ohio; three sisters-in-law: Jane Darrenkamp, Shirley Doster and Ann Darrenkamp.
In addition to her parents, her first husband Richard and second husband Joseph, Mary Ann is preceded in death by seven brothers: Paul, Tom, Dick, Jerry, Gene, Ray, and Ronnie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 Saint Joseph St., Lancaster, PA. 17603 at 11 AM with a viewing to be held one hour prior. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Ann's memory may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
