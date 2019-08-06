Mary Ann (Campion) Hinnenkamp entered peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday August 4, 2019 at Homestead Village, Lancaster PA one day after celebrating her 90th birthday. She was the loving wife of the late Frank Joseph Hinnenkamp for 64 years. Born in Austin, MN she was the daughter of the late Leo Patrick and Naomi (Revord) Campion.
Mary Ann graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg, PA in 1947 and from Misericordia Hospital Nursing School in 1950. She and Frank married in Harrisburg in 1951 and created a life dedicated to family, faith, and community service. In addition to raising their children, they believed in helping all those in need. They opened their home to unwed mothers, numerous foster children, refugees from the Vietnam and Bosnian Wars, and Fresh Air children. Mary Ann worked as a nurse at several different locations including F&M College and always considered herself a caregiver.
Mary Ann loved being a Mother and Grandmother, walking, spending September in Stone Harbor, the Women of the Red Hat Society, wearing scarves, and dressing colorfully. She always wanted to know the exploits of all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and took great pride in all of them. Her trips with Frank to Ireland, Alaska, Canada and the beach were among her best memories. She also enjoyed when Frank would take the family camping and she was able to enjoy a calm, peaceful home absent any children. She had a strong faith and prayer life with a special connection to the Rosary and the Virgin Mary. She had a way of making everyone she touched feel special and loved and if you were on her prayer list, you knew you were in good shape.
She is survived by her children, Geraldine, wife of Bruce Gaston of Denver, PA, Lawrence, husband of Antonia (Genoese) Hinnenkamp of Lancaster, PA, Kathleen Hinnenkamp, companion of Melvin Perkins of Anchorage AK, Stephen, husband of Celeste (Roberts) Hinnenkamp of York, PA, Mark, husband of Stephanie (Lombardo) Hinnenkamp of Vienna, VA, Paul, husband of Joan (Moranz) Hinnenkamp of New Orleans, LA, Richard, husband of Catherine (Wagner) Hinnenkamp of Lancaster, PA, Joseph, husband of Beth Ann (Schmitt) Hinnenkamp of Lancaster, PA and David, husband of Julie (Smith) Hinnenkamp of Lancaster, PA; 23 beloved grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and Frank, she was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Robert, the Rev. John, Thomas and Edmund Campion.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at 12:00 PM on Thursday August 8, 2019 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA with Rev. Peter I. Hahn as Celebrant. Interment will be in St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery, Quarryville. A public viewing will be held from 6 – 8 PM on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17543. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the staff at Homestead Village for the special care they provided to Mom. She loved them and they loved her, and we are forever grateful for that and for your love for all of us.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homestead Village, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com