"Elected Official & Music Teacher"
Mary Ann (Blatt) Ober, 85, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Westminster Manor, Bradenton, FL. Born Friday, November 27, 1936, in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Harold J. and Helen (Senft) Blatt. She was married to D. Kenneth Ober for almost 40 years until his death on November 7, 1996.
A graduate of West Chester University with a bachelor's degree in Music Education, she was also a professional pianist who gave private lessons in the Elizabethtown area for 30 years and also taught elementary music in Lower Dauphin, West York, Donegal and Elizabethtown public schools. She served as the church organist and choir director at the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Joy for over 49 years.
She was an elected official for nearly thirty years as a Republican Committeewoman serving Mount Joy Township and later as a State Republican Committee person serving Lancaster County. She received countless party awards and honors. In addition, she represented Stonecroft Ministries as a Regional and Area Representative organizing Christian Women Clubs.
She is survived by three children: Dr. David K. Ober, married to Boni, of Elizabethtown, Daniel H. Ober, married to Rebekah, of Bradenton, FL and Kendra L. Galusha, married to Jeff, of Middlebury, CT. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and a -grandson; a brother, Harold Blatt, married to Jean, of The Villages, FL, as well as Mary Ann's extended family and caring friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley (Blatt) Rohrbaugh.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Joy, 7 Marietta Avenue, Mount Joy, PA 17552, with Reverend Sarah A. Kneier officiating. Burial will follow in Elizabethtown Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Joy on Saturday from 3-5 PM. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
A living tribute »