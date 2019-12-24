Mary Ann Benard, 87, of Brethren Village and formerly of Lancaster and Ronks, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 21, 2019, while under the care of Hospice & Community Care. Mary Ann was the wife of the late Jay Robert Benard, the love of her life for almost 65 years, before his death in 2017.
Born in Springfield, IL she was the devoted daughter of the late Albert and Anna (Stramek) Piloni. Mary Ann was the loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her son, J. Douglas married to Avis (Reynolds) Benard of Christiana; his daughter, Bonnie L. married to J. Larry Perryman of St. John, IN; her three grandchildren, Camri (Chris), Cale (Emily), and Mallory, three great-grandsons, and a host of loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Piloni.
Mary Ann worked as a secretary for Armstrong World Industries before going to work in the cafeteria at the Conestoga Valley High School. She enjoyed keeping her home nice and clean and was an immaculate housekeeper.
She was a member of Bird-In-Hand United Methodist Church where she was the former adult choir director. Mary Ann was an excellent piano player and loved all types of music. She also had a beautiful singing voice and loved to sing during worship.
Mary Ann was an avid reader, enjoyed music and was a loyal friend to many. Her whole world revolved around her family whom she deeply cared for.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brethren Village for the compassion and care that was given to Mary Ann during her time there.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the funeral home on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Ann's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
