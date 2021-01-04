Mary Ann Barnes, 80, of Manheim passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Emerson and Annetta Alexander Ruhl. She was the loving wife of Donald E. "Don" Ellmaker. Mary Ann retired as a customer service representative for BB&T, Manheim. She was an active and faithful member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Manheim where she served as secretary and was very helpful with the church Picnic Grove. Her interests included cooking, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a sister, Ruth Witman of Manheim and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two siblings: Merle and Miriam Ruhl.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary Ann's graveside service at Ruhl's United Methodist Cemetery, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM. Masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Mary Ann's memory to Ruhl's United Methodist Church. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com