Mary Ann Barley, 70, of Lancaster, PA died of Friday July 23, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Carl Barley and Grace M. Litner.
A lifelong Lancaster resident, she was a long time congregant of the Laurel St. Mennonite Church where she enjoyed attending. She worked at Hubley Vintage & Antique Toys, and Sechan Electronics.
Mary loved being in the water, playing games on her iPad, and caring for cats and stray cats including Mushy, which was her favorite stray along with 4 others.
She is survived by her brother, Charles Barley (Marla) from Annville, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceeded in death by her siblings, Grace Appel, Darlene Barley, and her brother, Carl Barley, Jr.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service on Friday August 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster to be officiated by Pastors Ron and Judy Zook. A Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Riverview Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the American Heart Association.
